Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,302 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,063,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,427,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,841,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,523,000 after buying an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after buying an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

