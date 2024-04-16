Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,566 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.29. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

