Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 135.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,477,000 after acquiring an additional 124,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after buying an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

