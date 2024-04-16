Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Workday by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 1.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $259.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $281.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.76.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 379,691 shares of company stock valued at $102,897,729. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

