Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 187,694 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNQ opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.93. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

