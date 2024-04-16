Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $717,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,752,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 214.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 49.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,083,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE IRM opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 118.80, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

