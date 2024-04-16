Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $121.42 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

