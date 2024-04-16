Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Decreases By 6.9%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,402 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 106,364 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CSAN opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

About Cosan

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

