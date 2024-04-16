Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Decreases By 6.9%

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSANGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 768,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cosan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,402 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 106,364 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 398,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 364,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 35,232 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of CSAN opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Cosan has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

About Cosan

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.