Short Interest in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Expands By 5.6%

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 994,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,099,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 585,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,909,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,167 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 904,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 372,628 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

KORU Medical Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 48.18% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.