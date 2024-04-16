Short Interest in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Increases By 8.8%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the March 15th total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 46,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,637,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,051 shares of company stock worth $19,924,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,997,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,778,000 after buying an additional 72,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after buying an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,335,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,848,000 after buying an additional 278,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

