Short Interest in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Declines By 6.4%

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $630,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830 in the last 90 days. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after purchasing an additional 486,458 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,327,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 401,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

LBRDA opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.24. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $48.04 and a 52 week high of $95.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

