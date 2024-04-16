Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Short Interest Update

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,230,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock.

Standard BioTools Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Standard BioTools has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard BioTools will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $642,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,496,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,546,069.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard BioTools

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $429,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

About Standard BioTools

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

