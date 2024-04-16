Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWK opened at $90.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.87 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -155.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.44.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

