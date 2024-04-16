Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,732 call options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the average daily volume of 7,126 call options.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. FMR LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,859,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909,420 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

