Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 72,338 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average daily volume of 48,825 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

