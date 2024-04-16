Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,533,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,677,000 after purchasing an additional 437,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,432,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 106,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $104.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

