Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Ken Murphy Acquires 49 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) insider Ken Murphy acquired 49 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £138.18 ($172.02).
Ken Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Ken Murphy acquired 48 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($172.09).
- On Friday, February 16th, Ken Murphy acquired 49 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £135.73 ($168.97).
- On Friday, January 19th, Ken Murphy acquired 47 shares of Tesco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($174.36).
Tesco Price Performance
Tesco stock opened at GBX 286.30 ($3.56) on Tuesday. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 244.20 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.10 ($3.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,431.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 285.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 284.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.36) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.
Tesco Company Profile
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
