Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Tesla traded as low as $164.64 and last traded at $165.64. 33,541,844 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 101,339,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.05.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $7,844,757,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after buying an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $514.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $213.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.