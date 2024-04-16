The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Roderick Hunter Purchases 104,297 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter purchased 104,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($57,127.70).
Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance
ART stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a one year low of GBX 39.75 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 6.46.
About Artisanal Spirits
