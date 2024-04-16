The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Mark Roderick Hunter Purchases 104,297 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter purchased 104,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £45,890.68 ($57,127.70).

Artisanal Spirits Stock Performance

ART stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £30.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.67 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.28. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a one year low of GBX 39.75 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 6.46.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

