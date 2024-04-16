The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 3.3% Following Strong Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.3% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $412.87 and last traded at $402.16. Approximately 2,666,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,268,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $389.49.

The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $3.01. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.05.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after buying an additional 650,918 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $395.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.56. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

