Tobam Purchases 1,510 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tobam lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.02. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

