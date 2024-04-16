Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,993 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 142% compared to the typical volume of 2,884 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,851,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,848.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

