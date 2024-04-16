Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 137.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.83.

NYSE:TT opened at $293.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $306.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

