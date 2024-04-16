Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Nicholas Mills Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills bought 35,000 shares of Trifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £25,900 ($32,242.00).

Nicholas Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Nicholas Mills bought 5,000 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £3,700 ($4,606.00).

Shares of TRI opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.84. Trifast plc has a 12-month low of GBX 62 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 97.62 ($1.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £101.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,480.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

