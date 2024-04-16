Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Nicholas Mills Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,606.00).

On Monday, April 15th, Nicholas Mills bought 35,000 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($32,242.00).

TRI opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.27 million, a PE ratio of -2,480.00 and a beta of 1.15. Trifast plc has a 52-week low of GBX 62 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.62 ($1.22).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

