United Parcel Service (UPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.