Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.