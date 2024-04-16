WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.50. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. WalkMe traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 23557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WKME. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $676.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of -0.13.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

