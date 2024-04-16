WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Trading Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. WK Kellogg traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.93. 153,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,130,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WK Kellogg from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the third quarter worth $685,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the third quarter worth $1,657,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.87 million. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

