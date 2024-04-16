Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 1,733.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xerox by 34.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

