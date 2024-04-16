Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 410.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.39.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBH stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

