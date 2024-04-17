18,056 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

MPW stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.