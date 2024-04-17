5,954 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYDB. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HYDB opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3264 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

