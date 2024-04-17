Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 3,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MOH opened at $357.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.85. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.09.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

