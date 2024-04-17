Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 82,947 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,947 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,069,000 after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 19.9% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 466.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

About The China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

