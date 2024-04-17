Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,778 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.98.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

