Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

