Aspiriant LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

NYSE JPM opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

