Bridgeworth LLC Trims Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $838.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.30.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

