Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 546,565 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 546,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SoFi Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

