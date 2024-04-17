Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 786.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,807 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

