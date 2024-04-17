Cerity Partners LLC Buys 476 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,909.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,992.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,751.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,890 shares of company stock valued at $55,531,693 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

