Cerity Partners LLC Invests $5.85 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,852,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.08% of GXO Logistics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after purchasing an additional 870,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 0.6 %

GXO stock opened at $49.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

