Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 15,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 51,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

