Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

