CrossFirst Bankshares’ (CFB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CFB. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $587.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,511,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 187,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

