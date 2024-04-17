CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $299.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 831.00, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $319.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

