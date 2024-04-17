Custom Index Systems LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 22,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $180.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $518.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.81 and a 1-year high of $200.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

