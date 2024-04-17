DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 41,516 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 41,516 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $282,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $156.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.15 and a one year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

