Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $838.10 and its 200-day moving average is $616.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

